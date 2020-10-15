Nagorno-Karabakh military death toll rises to 604 since September

The defense ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Thursday it had recorded another 49 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 604 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on September 27.
The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.
