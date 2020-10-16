France’s Macron reaffirms support for Cyprus, Greece, willing to talk to Turkey

French President Emmanuel Macron said the latest European Union summit had reaffirmed the EU's support for Cyprus and Greece while also re-stating their willingness to talk with Turkey, regarding contested maritime territory in the Mediterranean.
Macron also added on Friday the EU remained keen on getting a ceasefire as soon as possible in the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
European Union leaders regret Turkey's decision to send a natural gas exploration ship to contested waters in the Mediterranean, the bloc's chairman said on Friday, reiterating that the EU would consider its options in December.
Last Update: Friday, 16 October 2020 KSA 16:18 - GMT 13:18