US warns Turkey of ‘serious consequences’ after reports of S-400 activation

Washington warned Turkey Friday against any attempts to test its Russian missile defense system it acquired despite strong opposition from NATO and the US.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his attacks against Europe after the EU said it deplores the “unilateral actions and provocations by Turkey” in the region.

Reuters reported that a missile was fired along Turkey’s Black Sea coast, where the military was expected to test its Russian-made S-400 defense systems.

The video, taken in the coastal city of Sinop, showed a narrow column of smoke headed high into the blue sky. In recent days Turkey had issued notices restricting air space and waters off the coastal area to allow firing tests.

“If confirmed, we would condemn in the strongest terms the S-400 test missile launch as incompatible with Turkey’s responsibilities as a NATO Ally and strategic partner of the United States,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Ortagus said the US was aware of the reports and Washington had expressed to the Turkish government, “at the most senior levels, that the acquisition of Russian military systems such as the S-400 is unacceptable.”

She added: “The United States has been clear on our expectation that the S-400 system should not be operationalized. We have also been clear on the potential serious consequences for our security relationship if Turkey activates the system.”

