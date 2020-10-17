New Zealand PM Ardern on track for landslide victory in general election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labor Party was on track for a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, and could possibly form the first single-party government in decades.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Labor had 50.5 percent of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 25.8 percent, the Electoral Commission said, with 30 percent of ballots counted in the election that was largely a referendum on Ardern's aggressive handling of COVID-19.



Of Ardern's current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.3 percent and the Green Party 8.2 percent.



Labor is on track to win 66 of the 120 seats in the country's unicameral parliament, the highest by any party since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.



If Labor wins more than half the seats, Ardern could form the first single-party government under the current system.



If she falls short, she is expected to continue to rely on the minor Greens while jettisoning New Zealand First.



“This is a historic shift,” political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University in Wellington said, describing the vote as one of the biggest swings in New Zealand's electoral history in 80 years.



“This is new ground,” he said.



A Labor-Green coalition would be the first fully left-leaning government in decades, a scenario that National's Collins warned would mean more taxes and an environment hostile to business.



Ardern, 40, has pledged to raise taxes on top earners, while Collins promised short-term tax cuts, but they have otherwise shown few major differences on policy.



National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said it was too early to concede defeat but acknowledged “the Jacinda Ardern effect” on the race.



“The last seven months of this government - all of the issues around their past promises have been put aside because of COVID-19,” Brownlee told Radio New Zealand. “It's that simple.”



Brownlee was trailing by thousands of votes in his electorate seat of Ilam, a National stronghold in Christchurch.



The prime minister won global acclaim for her handling of a mass shooting last year by a white supremacist in Christchurch, with her inclusive “be strong, be kind” mantra and swift action

to ban guns.



She burnished that reputation this year with a “go hard, go early” approach to the new coronavirus, which has eliminated locally spread COVID-19 in the nation.



The election was delayed by a month after new COVID-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country's largest city.



While known internationally for promoting progressive causes such as woman's rights and social justice, at home Ardern faced criticism that her government failed on a promise to be transformational.



Life is back to normal in New Zealand, but its borders are still shut, its tourism sector is bleeding and economists predict a lasting recession after the harsh lockdowns.



The economy shrank at a 12.2 percent annual clip in the second quarter, its steepest drop since the Great Depression. Debt is forecast to rise to 56 percent of gross domestic product from less than 20 percent before the pandemic.

Read more:

High-level US delegation heading to UAE, Bahrain, Israel for historic business summit

French ex-president Sarkozy charged over Libyan campaign financing: Prosecutors

France’s President Macron calls killing of teacher ‘Islamist terrorist attack’

Last Update: Saturday, 17 October 2020 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08