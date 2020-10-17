US Supreme Court to decide on Trump policy to exclude illegal residents from census

The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether President Donald Trump can exclude people living in the US illegally from the census count that is used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives.

Trump’s policy has been blocked by a lower court, and the justices were under no obligation to hear arguments. They signaled in their order Friday that they would decide the issue by early January, when Trump must report the once-a-decade census results to Congress.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A three-judge federal court panel said in holding the policy illegal that never in US history have immigrants been excluded from the population count that determines how House seats, and by extension Electoral College votes, are divided among the states.

Trump’s high court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, could take part in the case if, as seems likely, she is confirmed by then.

Read more:

US Supreme Court Justices reject end to protections for 650,000 young immigrants

US President Trump blasts ‘horrible’ Supreme Court rulings

Last Update: Saturday, 17 October 2020 KSA 00:25 - GMT 21:25