Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating new ceasefire over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating the newly announced ceasefire disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region by firing artillery shells and rockets.

"The enemy fired artillery shells in the northern direction from 00:04 to 02:45, (2004 to 2245 GMT) and fired rockets in the southern direction from 02:20 to 02:45," the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

Once again violating the humanitarian ceasefire, the enemy fired artillery shells in the northern direction from 00:04 to 02:45, and fired rockets in the southern direction from 02:20 to 02:45. — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 17, 2020

There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan.

The two countries had announced on Saturday that a “humanitarian truce” was to come into effect at midnight on Sunday. This move came a week after a Russia-brokered truce frayed immediately after it took force.

#Armenia & #Azerbaijan have agreed to humanitarian truce as of Oct 18th,00h00 local time. Decision was taken following statement of Presidents of #France, #Russia & #US-@OSCE MGCC countries, of 1 Oct 2020, Statement by OSCE MGCCs of 5 Oct, & in line w/#Moscow Statement of 10 Oct. — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) October 17, 2020

The new agreement was announced following Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's calls with his counterparts from the two nations, in which he strongly urged them to abide by the Moscow deal.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest fighting that began on September 27 has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, killing hundreds in the largest escalation of hostilities between the South Caucasus neighbors in more than a quarter-century.

