Seven killed, dozens wounded in car bomb attack targeting Afghan police

A car bomb Sunday targeting an Afghan police headquarters in the western province of Ghor killed at least seven people and wounded more than 70, officials said.

The attack took place in Feroz Koh, the capital of Ghor, a province that has not seen much violence compared to some other regions of the conflict-wracked country.

The ministry of interior said the car bomb detonated in front of Ghor police headquarters at about 11:00 am.

Juma Gul Yakoobi, a Ghor health official, told AFP victims included civilians and members of security forces.

The interior ministry said 20 people were killed and wounded in the attack but did not offer more details.

No group has claimed responsibility but fighting between the Taliban and government has surged in recent weeks despite ongoing peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha.

“The explosion was very powerful,” said Aref Abir, spokesman to Ghor governor.

“There are fatalities and casualties, and people are taking them to hospitals.”

He said the blast damaged nearby buildings handling affairs for women and the disabled.

Peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government commenced in Doha last month, but violence has continued unabated on the ground.

The talks, however, appear to be stalled as the Taliban and the Kabul administration have struggled to establish a basic framework for negotiations.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 11:07 - GMT 08:07