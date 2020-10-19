Greek army prepared to face any Turkish ‘provocation’ in eastern Med: Reports 

Greece’s army is prepared to face any “provocation” by Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek media reported on Monday.
Greece is conducting diplomatic and military preparations in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean, where armed forces are currently on high alert.
Athens is also expecting new initiatives from Berlin on the diplomatic front, and will seek the imposition of severe sanctions from the European Union if these initiatives fail.
Turkey and Greece have been locked in a dispute over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean since August.
Greece claims rights over the waters around Kastellorizo but Turkey insists it has greater claims to the eastern Mediterranean because it has a longer coastline.
Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 11:04 - GMT 08:04