Trump predicts more Israel deals, calls UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed a ‘respected warrior’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that countries in the Middle East are “lined up” to normalize relations with Israel and called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a “respected warrior.”

Trump, the Crown Prince, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the UAE and Israel would normalize relations on August 13. Less than one month later, Trump announced a second Gulf state, Bahrain, would also establish ties with Israel.

Read more: UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed, Israeli PM Netanyahu examine ‘prospects for peace’ in region

“We signed [with] the United Arab Emirates - [Sheikh] Mohammed, one of the most respected warriors in the Middle East – and Bahrain. And we have other countries lined up,” Trump said during a rally in Nevada on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince is the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the White House in Washington on May 15, 2017. (AP)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said last month that five more countries were seriously considering setting up ties with Israel, and that three were located in the Middle East.

Trump predicts Iran will come calling

Trump predicted that Iran will be the first phone call he receives should he be re-elected as US president next month.

“[Iran’s] economy is a disaster….and I don’t want that to happen, I want them to be a great country. But they can’t have nuclear weapons, it’s that simple,” said Trump.

“I think the first call we’ll get will be from them,” he said.

Iranians wear face masks as a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic precaution, in Iran's capital Tehran on October 14, 2020. (AFP)

The Trump administration, which withdrew in 2018 from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, has imposed a maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian regime by increasing targeted sanctions, and killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike ordered by Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

“We killed the number one terrorist and mass murderer anywhere in the world of American troops…Soleimani is dead,” Trump said at the rally.

A representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said last month that Trump will be a target of the Iranian military “for the rest of his life” because of his involvement in the killing of Soleimani.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani (L) arriving for a ceremony in Tehran on April 14, 2018. (AFP)

Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 15:35 - GMT 12:35