After teacher beheading, France to dissolve pro-Hamas Muslim group: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that a pro-Hamas group active in France would be dissolved for being "directly implicated" in the murder of a history teacher.

The decision to shut down the "Cheikh Yassine Collective", which supports the Palestinian cause and is named after the Hamas founder, will be taken at a Wednesday's cabinet meeting, he told an audience in a Paris suburb.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also said that "actions will be stepped up" against Islamist extremism, four days after the beheading of a history teacher that sparked police raids on people and institutions with alleged links to "Islamist" militants.

"This is not about making more statements," Macron said during a visit to a Paris suburb. "Our fellow citizens expect actions. These actions will be stepped up."

Macron had said on Friday that the killing of a teacher who had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class bore the hallmarks of "an Islamist terrorist attack".

"A citizen has been murdered today because he was a teacher and because he taught freedom of expression," Macron said near the school where the teacher was killed in a suburb northwest of Paris.

"Our compatriot was flagrantly attacked, was the victim of an Islamist terrorist attack," he added.

"The whole country stands behind its teachers. Terrorists will not divide France, obscurantism will not win.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

The assailant had decapitated the teacher before being shot dead by police.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the suspected attacker was 18 years old and born in Moscow.

Read more:

France’s President Macron calls killing of teacher ‘Islamist terrorist attack’

French police kill man who decapitated school teacher

Meet the imams, drug dealers in a French town accused of ‘Islamist separatism’

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 21:18 - GMT 18:18