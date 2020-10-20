Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka and Maldives to counter China’s growing influence

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives this month, officials of both Indian Ocean nations said on Tuesday, asWashington seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Pompeo will hold two-way talks in Colombo on October 28, a spokesman for Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said, but gave no details.

Read more:

Pompeo unsparing about Chinese dominance during Tokyo visit, seeks Asian support

China warns Asian countries to be wary of US strategy in South China Sea

India says Australia will join its naval exercises with US, Japan



Two people familiar with arrangements for the trip said Pompeo was likely to stop in the Maldives’ capital of Male for several hours on the same day.



“Incoming visits of official foreign delegations will be announced once a visit is scheduled and confirmed,” the Maldives’ foreign ministry said in a statement.



China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, visited Colombo this month. In recent years, Beijing has increasingly provided financing and construction for critical infrastructure in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, alarming traditional regional power India.



Last week, an Indian government source said Pompeo was also set to visit New Delhi this month, along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, for talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 13:53 - GMT 10:53