US wants to meet ‘immediately’ to finalize with Russia extension of nuclear treaty

The United States said Tuesday it wanted an immediate meeting with Russia to finalize an extension of a nuclear treaty after Moscow backed a US proposal to freeze warheads.

“We appreciate the Russian Federation’s willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said it would be ready to freeze its total number of nuclear warheads if the United States did the same in order to extend their New START nuclear agreement by a year.

