11 Afghan women killed nearby Pakistan consulate

At least 11 Afghan women were killed Wednesday in a stampede at a stadium in an eastern province where thousands had gathered to apply for visas at a nearby Pakistan consulate, officials said.
Many people were trampled when they tried to exit the stadium in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, leaving 10 others injured including eight women, provincial hospital spokesman Zaher Adel said.
A security official also confirmed the toll.
Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 08:55 - GMT 05:55