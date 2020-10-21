Sudan protesters rally against economic hardship as inflation rate hits 212 pct

Sudanese protesters rallied on Wednesday against a deepening economic crisis but a large police and army presence prevented mass demonstrations that had been called for online.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The activists in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman also demanded justice for those killed during the popular uprising that toppled president Omar al-Bashir last year.

Read more:

Everything you need to know: Sudan's removal from US state sponsor of terrorism list

Sudan Central Bank transfers US bombing victims' compensation

It’s in Sudan’s best interest to make peace with Israel, says Pompeo

Sudan has embarked on a rocky three-year transition since then under a joint civilian-military administration, but has struggled with severe economic woes and skyrocketing consumer prices.

2020One of Sudanese protesters carries the national flag as they gather ahead of a rally to put pressure on the government to improve conditions and push ahead with reform in Khartoum, Sudan, on October 21, 2020. (Reuters)

More than 100 protesters were Wednesday chanting anti-government slogans, waving the Sudanese flag and burning car tires.

Police forces fired teargas to disperse the small gatherings in Omdurman and Khartoum, said eyewitnesses.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, a trade union alliance that spearheaded the protests against Bashir, had also organized Wednesday’s rally with online calls.

It condemned the government’s “turbulent and weak” performance and charged that the “hardship is no longer bearable,” with people struggling to obtain bread and fuel.

A chronic shortage of hard currency in Sudan has led to long queues for staple foods and fuel, and power cuts last up to six hours a day.

The inflation rate hit 212 percent last month, sapping the purchasing power of ordinary Sudanese.

Security forces closed off major thoroughfares in the heart of the capital.



Police manned roadblocks on the main bridges across the Nile as well as on roads leading to army headquarters, the site of a long-running protest camp during the unrest to Bashir’s ouster.

Vehicles carrying armed soldiers deployed across the city, an AFP corespondent reported.

“We apologize to the people of Khartoum State for the impact of closing the city’s bridges as a precaution, from midnight on Tuesday until Wednesday evening,” the state government said.

Authorities have vowed to rebuild the economy and to bring to justice those responsible for killing protesters.

More than 250 people were killed during the anti-Bashir protests and the ensuing unrest, according to doctors linked to the protest movement.

The transitional authorities have been pushing to end the country’s isolation and to rebuild its economy.

On Monday, President Donald Trump declared his readiness to remove post-Bashir Sudan from a US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, a move Khartoum hailed as a vital step towards securing debt relief and spurring economic recovery.

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10