US election: Trump walks out of 60 Minutes interview, threatens to post before airing

US President Donald Trump Tuesday walked out of an interview scheduled to be aired this weekend and threatened to post the discussion “PRIOR TO AIRTIME,” he said in a tweet.

Trump was taping an interview with the well-known “60 Minutes” show before the president cut it short for what he says was “FAKE” and “BIASED.”

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about...,” Trump tweeted.

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

He added: “...Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Earlier in the day, Trump also lashed out at the reporter, Leslie Stahl, for not wearing a mask at the White House. “Much more to come,” he tweeted.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Trump has repeatedly accused the media of being the “enemy of the people” and blasted mainstream media for being biased toward Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk



Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley? https://t.co/jOkiCEZSJT — Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitt45) October 20, 2020

The two face off on Thursday in what will be the final one-on-one televised debate.

The debate organizers have changed the rules two different times after the Trump and Biden campaigns both agreed to the initial set of rules.

In the first modification, the commission called for a virtual debate following Trump’s coronavirus infection and subsequent hospitalization. Trump refused and called for the debate to be postponed. Biden then refused to accept.

This week, the commission on the debates said the microphones of both candidates would be muted after their allotted two minutes to speak on each topic.

Despite opinion polls heavily favoring Biden, some analysts anticipate a repeat of the 2016 scenario when Hillary Clinton was widely expected to sweep Trump.

Trump and the Republican Party will be counting on what has been referred to as the “Silent Majority” to come out in his support on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris have been courting Black voters, progressive voters and the youth while targeting the incumbent Trump for what they say is racism and efforts to divide the nation. They have also criticized the Trump administration’s response to the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

