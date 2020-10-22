Armenia urges Azerbaijan, Turkey to not undermine ceasefire efforts 

Armenia urges Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey to stop undermining international efforts to implement a ceasefire over the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Armenpress News Agency cited the Armenian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

“We call on Azerbaijan and Turkey to stop the policy that it usually follows of blaming others,” the foreign ministry reportedly said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Armenia reaffirms that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only be resolved through peaceful means within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, according to Armenpress.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in an armed conflict since September 27 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has lead to the deaths of hundreds of people.

The disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan, home to about 150,000 people, which broke from Baku's control in a war in the 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.

(With Reuters)

Read more:

Turkey says it will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested

Pompeo hopes Armenia ‘defends’ itself against Azerbaijan, criticizes Turkey

Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08