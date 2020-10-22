France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with extremist in Syria

The man who decapitated a teacher in France for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class had been in contact with a Russian-speaking extremist in Syria, a source close to the case said on Thursday.

Seven people have been charged with complicity after Chechnya-born 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov killed Samuel Paty on Friday, including two teenagers who helped him identify the teacher.

France will not give up cartoons, President Emmanuel Macron vowed Wednesday in a homage to teacher Samuel Paty, beheaded for having shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohamed to pupils in a lesson on free speech.

“We will not give up cartoons,” Macron told a solemn ceremony at the Sorbonne university attended by the family of the murdered teacher.

