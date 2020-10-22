Lyon railway station evacuated, one person detained after bomb threat: Police

A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.
🇵💣 BOMB ALERT AT LYON TRAIN STATION— Alessandra Meloni🇮🇹🇮🇱🇺🇸🇯🇵🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@AlessandraMQ) October 22, 2020
👮🏻♂️ Police forces and military patrols were deployed at the train station for a bomb alert.
🛤️ The train station of Lyon (3td largest city) was totally evacuated. pic.twitter.com/nVlFTFJD0G
