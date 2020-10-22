NEWS
Lyon railway station evacuated, one person detained after bomb threat: Police

Tracks are seen at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Thursday 22 October 2020
A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.

Police said a bomb disposal team was present on the premises, with checks being made and a security cordon in place.

Lyon local newspaper Le Progres reported on its website that a woman carrying several bags had threatened to blow herself up.

The Rhone area prefecture was not immediately available for comment.

