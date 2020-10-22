Russia denies US claims of interference in 2020 presidential election

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as “absolutely groundless” claims that Moscow had obtained US voter information and taken actions to influence public opinion ahead of the November 3 election.
“Accusations are raining down every day. All of them are absolutely groundless, they are not based on anything,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after the allegations made by the US director of national intelligence.
US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran had both obtained voter registration information ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 13:49 - GMT 10:49