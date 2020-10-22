Tariq Ramadan indicted for rape of a fifth woman

Prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, already facing charges for raping four women, was indicted on Thursday on a fifth case for rapes dating back to 2013-2014, AFP reported citing one of his lawyers.

This indictment had been requested in the spring of 2018 by the Paris prosecutor's office, but the judges had so far suspended their decision on the case of this former escort. His testimony at the time had led Ramadan, then detained, to admit extra-marital relations for the first time, adding that his relationship with the accuser had been "consensual.”

"There is no new element" in the investigation for two years, "it is a formal indictment to be able to organize the confrontation soon," commented defense lawyers Nabila Asmane, Ouadie El Hamamouchi, and Philippe Ohayon, during their appearance at the Paris court.

"It is not the word of Tariq Ramadan against that of this woman, it is this woman against her own grave and concordant lies," they added.

French judges in 2018 dismissed a third allegation of rape against Ramadan involving Mounia Rabbouj.

An alleged victim of Swiss academic Tariq Ramadan, hiding her face, gestures as she talks with her lawyers as she arrives to attend Tariq Ramadan's trial at the Paris courthouse, France, September 16, 2020. (Reuters)

The 55-year-old said he had a consensual relationship with Rabbouj, a French Muslim woman, who accused him of raping her nine times between 2013 and 2014.

He had submitted more than 300 videos and more than 1,000 photos to convince judges that it was a consensual relationship, and the magistrates at the time decided not to charge him.

A third and fourth indictment, for the suspected rape of two other women in 2015 and 2016, were pronounced last February against Ramadan.

