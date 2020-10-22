Turkey sends militants to fight for Azerbaijan: Armenia’s President to EU 

Turkey has been sending militants to fight alongside Azerbaijan’s forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian told European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Thursday, according to Armenian news agency Armenpress.
The two met to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in an armed battle since September 27.
“Turkey is bringing militants to the region and this represents a serious threat to regional and international stability and security,” the Armenian president said.
From his side, Borrell expressed his deep concern over the ongoing military action in the territory, according to Armenpress.
He stressed the need for peace, a ceasefire, and negotiations to be held.
Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 17:00 - GMT 14:00