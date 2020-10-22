US Speaker Pelosi says Iran is not as bad as Russia

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a “bad actor,” Russia was the real villain in allegations by senior US intelligence officials that Moscow and Tehran have sought to meddle in the 2020 US election.

“Everything that we’ve seen here in the public domain does not justify the statements that we heard yesterday,” Pelosi told reporters before a classified briefing with intelligence officials.

“Russia is the villain here. From what we’ve seen in the public domain, Iran is a bad actor, but in no way equivalent,” Pelosi added later.

On Wednesday, US officials announced that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration information. “Some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran” and Russia, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.

He added that Iran was sending “spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.”

