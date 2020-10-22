US elections: Obama scolds Trump while Biden keeps low profile ahead of final debate

Former US President Barack Obama lambasted President Donald Trump Wednesday, calling on supporters of former VP Joe Biden to vote and sound out opinion polls that have the Democratic nominee cruising by the incumbent Trump.

Obama also accused Trump of using the presidency as a reality show to “get himself attention.”

“We can’t be complacent. I don’t care about the polls,” Obama said in front of a group of supporters in Philadelphia.

“There were a whole bunch of polls last time. [It] didn’t work out,” he said. Hillary Clinton was widely expected to beat Trump in the 2016 elections.

Obama lashed out at Trump and accused him of leaving the country’s reputation “around the world in tatters.”

Obama also accused Trump of owing money to foreign governments, including China.

“He has a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible?” Obama questioned, referring to recent unverified articles on Trump’s overseas bank accounts.

“Can you imagine if I had a Chinese bank account? You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would’ve called me Beijing Berry,” Obama said.

Fox News is a conservative TV channel.

The former president was campaigning on behalf of Biden, who has been quiet in recent days as he prepares for the final televised debate with Trump.

Trump meanwhile continues his trademark rallies that draw thousands of supporters as he tries to secure votes 13 days before one of the most highly contested elections in recent years.

Obama called on Americans to vote and to believe in Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, “to lead this country out of these dark times.”

“No more than half the people that could be voting, vote,” Obama said, voicing his belief that the more people who voted, the better chance Biden would have. “Vote like never before,” he said.

