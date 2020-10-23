Death toll in eastern Ghana church rises to 21, with more bodies pulled out

The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey church building in eastern Ghana rose to 21, rescue officials said on Friday, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble.

“The deceased include 12 women and nine men,” the National Disaster Management Organization said in a statement, upping the toll from 17 dead on Thursday.

It said eight people had been rescued alive at the scene since rescue workers began combing the disaster site.

The Church of Prosperity collapsed on Tuesday in the town of Akyem Batabi just after worshippers had concluded a prayer meeting.

One survivor told local media that some 60 people were inside the building when it came down.



The causes of the accident were still unknown but the church’s founder, Prophet Isaac Ofori, popularly known as Akoa Isaac, was assisting police with its investigation.

