US, Sudan press for amicable solution over Ethiopia dam dispute

US President Donald Trump and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday called for an amicable solution to be reached over the dam dispute with Ethiopia and Egypt.

Hamdok, speaking by phone with Trump following Sudan and Israel’s announcement to normalize ties, said he wanted to reach an amicable solution. Trump, who held the call in front of reporters at the White House, said he had also told Egypt the same thing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.

US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election on November 3, sealed the agreement in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, senior US officials said.

Read more:

Israel, Sudan announce deal normalizing ties

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 19:40 - GMT 16:40