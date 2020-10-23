NEWS
US poll campaign seem like ‘competitions to show who dislikes Russia most’: Kremlin

A view of the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow. (File photo)
Reuters, Moscow Friday 23 October 2020
The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted that US election campaigns seem like competitions for candidates to show how much they dislike Russia, but that it was only up to American voters to pick a new president on November 3.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not watch the US presidential debate on Thursday between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Election day is Nov. 3, but millions of voters have cast their ballots at polling stations open for early voting or by mail and absentee ballots.

A record 47 million Americans have already voted - eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election -- ahead of the debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

And while opinion polls have Biden winning the popular vote, it remains unclear how big the gap truly is between Trump and Biden.

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39

