US poll campaign seem like ‘competitions to show who dislikes Russia most’: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted that US election campaigns seem like competitions for candidates to show how much they dislike Russia, but that it was only up to American voters to pick a new president on November 3.
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not watch the US presidential debate on Thursday between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39