Ethiopia’s FM summons US ambassador over Trump’s statement on dam dispute

Ethiopia’s foreign minister Gedu Andargachew summoned on Saturday US Ambassador Mike Raynor over statements President Donald Trump’s made a day earlier about the Nile dam dispute during his telephone conversation with the prime minister of Sudan.

“H.E. Gedu Andargachew, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia summoned today (October 24) the United States Ambassador H.E. Mike Raynor to seek clarifications on the remarks the US President made regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during his telephone conversation with the Prime Ministers of the Republic of the Sudan and the State of Israel,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Trump and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday called for an amicable solution to be reached over the dam dispute with Ethiopia and Egypt.

The US President told reporters at the White House that he had urged Egypt to reach an agreement.

“The incitement of war between Ethiopia and Egypt from a sitting US president neither reflects the longstanding partnership and strategic alliance between Ethiopia and the United States nor is acceptable in International Law governing interstate relations,” the foreign ministry said.

The office of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had said earlier on Saturday that any “aggression” or threat of any kind towards resolving the dispute were “misguided, unproductive and clear violations of international law”.

