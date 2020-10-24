ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Afghanistan bombing

The ISIS extremist group has claimed responsibility for an attack Saturday near an education center in the Afghan capital that killed 18 people.
A suicide bomber “set off towards a gathering... in Kabul, where he detonated his explosives jacket among” the crowd, ISIS said in a statement posted on its social media channels.
Violence on the ground has spiked in recent weeks despite the Taliban and Afghan government holding peace talks in Qatar to end the country’s grinding war.
Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 20:34 - GMT 17:34