Russia sends more military equipment, advisors to Central African Republic: RIA

Russia has opened a representative office in the Central African Republic and donated ten armored vehicles to the country, the RIA news agency said on Saturday, citing the Russian ambassador.

Moscow has been solidifying its presence in the CAR in recent years, sending weapons and contractors and political advisors, and has been growing its role on the continent overall as part of a renewed push for global prestige.

Five members of the Russian military arrived in the capital Bangui on Saturday led by Oleg Polguev, the senior military officer who will head up the Russian defense ministry’s representative office, RIA reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Polguev will also serve as an advisor to the CAR’s defense ministry, the news agency cited Vladimir Titorenko, the Russian ambassador to CAR, as saying.

Motorcycle taxi operators ride next to military vehicles that escorts the convoy of Russian armored personnel carriers (APC) delivered to the Central African Republic army in Bangui, October 15, 2020. (Camille Laffont/AFP)

Titorenko, who said Moscow was considering sending more military instructors to Bangui, said CAR Prime Minister Firmin Ngrébada was travelling to Russia where he will meet officials and discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

The African nation has asked for Moscow’s help in lifting an arms embargo imposed by the United Nations, Titorenko was cited as saying.

“So that, aside from [armored vehicles] it would be possible to supply heavy weaponry, including artillery and helicopters,” he said.

Read more:

Turkey rejects US pressure over Russian S-400 defense system

US sanctions Russian institute tied to dangerous computer program

Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 21:24 - GMT 18:24