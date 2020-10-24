US election: Trump casts early ballot in Florida ahead of presidential election

President Donald Trump cast an early ballot Saturday in the US election as he geared for another grueling day of campaigning.

Trump voted at a library serving as a polling center in Florida, where he has a home and to which he switched his residency from his native New York.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” he said with a smile as he emerged.

While voting, he wore a mask, which is rare for the president, who has played down the pandemic.

Nearly 55 million Americans have now cast early votes as the coronavirus has made in-person voting more problematic.

First day of in-person early voting for the general elections in Durham, North Carolina. (Reuters)

“It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that,” said Trump, who insists without giving evidence that mail-in voting leads to fraud.

“Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be secure like that,” he said.

Trump has rallies planned Saturday in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin, all of them battleground states.

“You’re going to be very busy today, because we’re going to work you hard,” Trump told reporters traveling with him.

Read more:

US Elections: Trump, Biden face off in final presidential debate

Coronavirus: Biden pledges free COVID vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected

Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 18:14 - GMT 15:14