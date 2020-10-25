Estonia bans entry of Hezbollah members and affiliates, sanctions group

Estonia has announced it is banning Hezbollah members and those affiliated with the group from entering its territory, according to a decision by the country’s foreign ministry.

"Hezbollah poses a considerable threat to international – and thereby Estonian – security. With this step Estonia stands by the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, and Lithuania as well as other countries who have concluded that Hezbollah uses terrorist means and constitutes a threat to the security of many states," Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu was quoted as saying.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed Estonia’s decision on Saturday by saying that it is sending a strong message to the Iran-backed terror group.

“Estonia is sending a strong message in Europe, and within the European Union, by prohibiting Hezbollahaffiliates from entering its territory, mitigating the threat Hezbollah poses to the security of Estonia and international partners,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“Like the actions taken by Germany, Lithuania, and Kosovo, and the commitment by Serbia earlier this year, Estonia’s decisive action recognizes that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization in its entirety and poses a significant threat in Europe and elsewhere. We urge all countries to take whatever action they can to prevent Hezbollah operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating in their territories,” he added.

