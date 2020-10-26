British police say seven men arrested over tanker incident in English Channel

British police said seven men had been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force, following an incident in the English Channel which ended on Sunday when special forces stormed an oil tanker.

“The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under Sec 9(1) and (3) of Aviation and Maritime and Security Act 1990,” police said.

“They all remain in custody at police stations across Hampshire.”

On Sunday, the UK military seized control of the oil tanker after reporting it had seven stowaways on board who had become violent.

