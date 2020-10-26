US says it killed five Taliban fighters with airstrike in central Afghanistan

The US carried out an airstrike against the insurgent Taliban in central Afghanistan on Sunday evening in order to defend Afghan security forces, the US Forces spokesman said.



The airstrike in central Wardak province killed five Taliban fighters, Col. Sonny Leggett said in a Tweet on Monday, adding that the strike was in line with its February withdrawal deal with the Taliban.



The Taliban earlier this month accused the US of violating the agreement – which the US denies – when conducting airstrikes in southern Helmand province as the insurgents launched a major operation in a bid to take the provincial capital.

Last Update: Monday, 26 October 2020 KSA 12:40 - GMT 09:40