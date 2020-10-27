October 27, 2020
FOLLOW
Follow
اردو
فارسي
عربي
AL Arabiya
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
IN TRANSLATION
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
+
MENU
SPORTS
VIDEO
MENU
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
IN TRANSLATION
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
Follow
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
GULF
WORLD
Four civilians killed in Armenian missile attack: Azerbaijan
American citizen kidnapped in southern Niger after tying up family, sources say
Al-Shabaab’s elaborate tax system collects almost as much as Somali government
US weighs in on France-Turkey tensions: NATO ‘infighting only serves adversaries’
Coronavirus: UK study finds antibody immunity to COVID-19 declining rapidly over time
Hindu festival over weekend worsens Indian capital’s air pollution woes
Uber Middle East non-commuter demand recovers despite coronavirus: Region head
ECONOMY
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
MARKETS
International tourism plunges by 70 pct due to coronavirus pandemic, says UN
Leading Israel hospital in talks to open Dubai branch, bring top docs to UAE
Coronavirus: Energy major BP reports net loss of $450 mln for third quarter
Fund of Funds: Venture capital can save small businesses from COVID-19
Adel Alateeq
Biden rejoining the Iran deal is easier said than done
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Saad Hariri’s return benefits Hezbollah – he must be held accountable
Hanin Ghaddar
The return of Saad Hariri: Back to square one in Lebanon?
Rami Rayess
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION & BEAUTY
ART & CULTURE
HEALTHY LIVING
TRAVEL & TOURISM
Amount of plastic dumped in Mediterranean Sea to double in 20 years: Report
A new perspective on Moroccan artist Melehi and his role in shaping Modernism
Artist pays homage to abused Iraq Kurd women with 5-km-long artwork
Coronavirus crisis takes bite out of domestic and export sales of Swiss chocolates
Freak accident in Philippines as fighting cock kills police officer during raid
Moon may hold frozen water in more places than suspected, report scientists
South Korea offers Jehovah’s Witnesses alternative to prison
Extremism exists across all doctrines
A single drop of poison can infect an entire well
What if Sistani and Bin Bayyah joined forces?
The solution will be born from within Palestine, not from abroad
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
India to roll out quick and cheap coronavirus paper test
NASA's Osiris-Rex probe starts descent toward asteroid Bennu
Koert Debeuf: EU losing little bit of its patience with Turkey
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects under 400 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Coronavirus: Iran’s COVID-19 deaths pass 33,000 as cases hit new record
Coronavirus: Germany expects 20,000 new daily COVID-19 cases next week
International tourism plunges by 70 pct due to coronavirus pandemic, says UN
NEWS
WORLD
Four civilians killed in Armenian missile attack: Azerbaijan
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket in Ganja, Azerbaijan. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Baku
Tuesday 27 October 2020
Text size
A
A
A
Four civilians were killed in an Armenian missile attack, Azerbaijan says.
-Developing
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39
SHARE
EMAIL
PRINT
Tweet
SHARE
EMAIL
AZERBAIJAN
ARMENIA
Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of violating ceasefire, Nagorno-Karabakh denies
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Third attempt at ceasefire begins on Monday
US intervenes to help mediate solution between Armenia, Azerbaijan
MOST POPULAR
DAY
WEEK
14407 Views
Head of Muslim League on Prophet cartoon: We are not against freedoms, only hatred
11954 Views
Saudi Arabia condemns Prophet cartoons, rejects attempts linking Islam to terrorism
8905 Views
France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’
7243 Views
Turkey’s Erdogan says European leaders must put end to Macron’s ‘anti-Islam’ agenda
6255 Views
US reiterates potential serious consequences for Turkey after Erdogan mocks sanctions
3948 Views
French interests at stake if Muslim boycott calls gain traction: A list
28686 Views
Iranian dissident Mehdi Amin found murdered at his residence in Canada
25132 Views
Macron tweets in Arabic that France ‘will never give in’ amid Prophet cartoon storm
14407 Views
Head of Muslim League on Prophet cartoon: We are not against freedoms, only hatred
12266 Views
Coronavirus: UAE continues to battle surge of infections as 1,563 new cases detected
11954 Views
Saudi Arabia condemns Prophet cartoons, rejects attempts linking Islam to terrorism
11604 Views
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars: Insulting prophets only serves extremists
OPINION
Fund of Funds: Venture capital can save small businesses from COVID-19
Adel Alateeq
Biden rejoining the Iran deal is easier said than done
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Saad Hariri’s return benefits Hezbollah – he must be held accountable
Hanin Ghaddar
The return of Saad Hariri: Back to square one in Lebanon?
Rami Rayess
World Polio Day is a reminder of hope and a useful lesson for fighting coronavirus
Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari
SHOW MORE
More in OPINION
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Coronavirus: Dubai updates winter tourism travel rules; UK, Germany test on arrival
Head of Muslim League on Prophet cartoon: We are not against freedoms, only hatred
Head of Sudan’s ruling council defends Israel deal: We were not blackmailed
French interests at stake if Muslim boycott calls gain traction: A list
Coronavirus: UK study finds antibody immunity to COVID-19 declining rapidly over time
Pakistan's parliament urges govt to withdraw envoy from France over Prophet cartoon
US sanctions Iran’s oil ministry, companies, officials for supporting IRGC-Quds Force
Top