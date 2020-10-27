NEWS
Four civilians killed in Armenian missile attack: Azerbaijan

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket in Ganja, Azerbaijan. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Baku Tuesday 27 October 2020
Four civilians were killed in an Armenian missile attack, Azerbaijan says.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39

