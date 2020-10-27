US approves $2.37 billion more in potential arms sales to Taiwan: Pentagon

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.



The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion which prompted a sanctions threat from China.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Earlier on Monday in Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told reporters China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other US companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan.



The US moves come as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China in the runup to the Nov. 3 presidential election and concerns rise about Beijing's intentions toward Taiwan. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Read more:

China will impose sanctions on US companies supplying Taiwan with arms

US approves sale of air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan

Trump official lands in Taiwan for first high-level US visit since 1979

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 KSA 01:20 - GMT 22:20