China says US senators telling ‘lies’ over Uighur genocide statements

China on Wednesday accused US senators of telling “all kind of lies” after a group of lawmakers put forward a resolution accusing Beijing of genocide against Muslim minority groups in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are at their worst in years over a series of flashpoints including trade, technology and human rights.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The text put forward by senators from across Washington’s political divide alleged China was guilty of a campaign “against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups” that “constitutes genocide.”

Further fueling the criticism, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Indian news site The Print on Tuesday that China’s actions in Xinjiang “remind us of what happened in the 1930s in Germany.”

But Beijing angrily hit back on Wednesday, saying the “so-called genocide in Xinjiang is a rumor deliberately concocted by some anti-China forces.”

The sensitive region is tightly controlled by Chinese authorities, and rights groups say more than one million Uighurs have been detained in camps.

Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China on September 4, 2018. (AP)

Beijing defends the camps as vocational training centers to stamp out terrorism and improve employment opportunities.

Also read: China detaining Uighurs for wearing veil, growing beard: Leaked document

“The US senators you mentioned have always been anti-China and are keen to concoct all kinds of lies to discredit China and use them to seek their own political gains,” foreign spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Wang also turned the tables on China’s critics, attacking the US for the “assimilation and massacres of Native Americans in history to greatly reduce their population.”

“We urge certain US politicians to respect the facts, stop fabricating lies, and stop using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” said Wang.

A report earlier this month from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) think tank said the network of detention centers in Xinjiang is much bigger than previously thought, despite China’s claims that many Uighurs have been released.

Read more:

China has demolished thousands of mosques in Uighur region of Xinjiang: Report

China forces Uighur women to take birth control to suppress Muslim minority

US calls on China to stop coercing Uighurs to return after Turkey extradition report

Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 15:08 - GMT 12:08