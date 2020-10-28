Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed his concerns over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Erdogan also discussed Syria and Libya during the phone call, the Kremlin added.
On Tuesday, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of carrying out a missile attack on its town of Barda near the frontline with Nagorno-Karabakh that killed four people.
Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 23:05 - GMT 20:05