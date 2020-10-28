NEWS
US elections: Biden votes early, days ahead of Nov. 3 presidential race

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave as they depart after casting their votes in the 2020 presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden cast his ballot in the US presidential race Wednesday in Delaware, six days before the end of a turbulent campaign pitting him against incumbent Donald Trump.

The former vice president entered the Delaware State Building in Wilmington where he joined the record number of Americans who have voted early or by mail -- 74 million as of Wednesday -- as people seek to avoid crowded polling stations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly before voting Biden said he hopes he and other Democrats on the ballot would get elected so that they can “change things” and “make it better” for everyday Americans.

