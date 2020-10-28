Trump website briefly hacked, defaced with fake FBI seizure notice

The official campaign website of US President Donald Trump was briefly hacked and defaced on Tuesday afternoon with its about page replaced with a fake FBI and Department of Justice notice reading that the “site has been seized.”

The presidential campaign of Donald Trump confirmed its official website was defaced earlier on Tuesday and that it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.

The website has since been restored.

The campaign said in an emailed statement there was “no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site.”

.@realDonaldTrump's campaign website has been hacked. Doing research for a climate change article and this is what pops up: pic.twitter.com/Kjc2ELSdAV — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) October 27, 2020

According to tech news website Tech Crunch, the hack was done by cryptocurrency scammers who claimed that “full access to trump and relatives” was achieved or “most internal and secret conversations strictly classified information” were exposed.

Scammers told readers of accessed the hacked page that they had insider information on the “origin of the corona virus” and information on Trump and asked them to send Monero cryptocurrency for the release of the information.

