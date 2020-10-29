Police shoot suspect threatening people with knife in France’s Avignon

French police on Thursday shot a suspect who threatened passers-by with a knife in the southern French city of Avignon, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Also on Thursday, a Saudi man was arrested in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah after stabbing a guard at the French consulate, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
The man reportedly used a “sharp tool” to stab the guard.
The reported stabbing comes just after an attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city’s mayor described as terrorism.
Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.
Read more:
Man arrested in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah after stabbing guard at French consulate: SPA
France knife attack: Woman beheaded in Nice church, two others dead, several injured
Beheading in Nice church the latest in France’s recent history of attacks
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37