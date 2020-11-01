Azerbaijan says no reason for Russia to intervene over Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday there was no reason for Russia to intervene in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh because Baku is not threatening Armenian territory.

Fighting has been raging over Nagorno-Karabakh -- an ethnic Armenian region of Azerbaijan -- for more than a month and on Saturday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Moscow for “urgent consultations” on how Russia could come to its aid under a defense treaty.

Read more: Erdogan’s spokesman and interior minister test positive for COVID-19

Hosting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku, Aliyev said Pashinyan’s request was an “admission of defeat” and that the treaty did not apply because Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is conducting military operations on its territory and has no military plans for the territory of Armenia,” Aliyev’s office quoted him as saying.

Hundreds of people have been killed since new fighting erupted on September 27 over Karabakh, which broke from Azerbaijan’s control during a war in the 1990s.

Smoke rises as targets are hit by shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh near the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 23, 2020. (Reuters)

International attempts to secure a ceasefire have repeatedly failed.

Aliyev said his country would agree to a truce only if Armenian separatists stopped trying to win back territory recently retaken by Azerbaijani forces.

“This is the main reason for continued fighting,” he said.

Cavusoglu re-asserted Ankara’s support for Azerbaijan and said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had told him it was “unacceptable” to leave Azerbaijan without assistance.

Fighting continued overnight and Sunday morning, the warring sides said.

A view shows a burnt car, which was hit by shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan October 28, 2020. (Reuters/Aziz Karimov)

The Karabakh separatist leadership accused Azerbaijan of striking civilian settlements including the strategic town of Shusha.

“In the morning the enemy forces renewed offensive operations,” the Karabakh army said.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry accused Armenian forces of targeting its army and civilian settlements on Saturday and overnight.

More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

Read more:

Turkey is to blame for ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian PM

Two dead, five injured in stabbing in Quebec City, suspect detained

France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence

Last Update: Sunday, 01 November 2020 KSA 15:53 - GMT 12:53