At least 50,000 take part in anti-France rally in Bangladesh capital

Protestors hold banners and shout slogans during a demonstration calling for the boycott of French products and denouncing French President Emmanuel Macron in Dhaka on October 30, 2020. (AFP)
AFP, Dhaka Monday 02 November 2020
At least 50,000 people rallied in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Monday to demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron’s defense of the right to criticize Islam as part of freedom of speech.

Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the protest, which demanded a boycott of French products and was prevented from marching to the French embassy. organizers said more than 100,000 people took part.

Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 11:38 - GMT 08:38

