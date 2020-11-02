Contact restored with Philippine province as Typhoon Goni leaves 16 dead

Philippine authorities on Monday re-established contact with an island province briefly cut off after being hit by the strongest typhoon of the year, as officials said a forcible evacuation effort had averted more deaths than the 16 recorded up to now.
Furniture is left to dry outside a house following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines,on November 2, 2020. (Reuters)
President Rodrigo Duterte made an aerial inspection of the damage on Monday. Flying from his hometown Davao, he landed in Guinobatan town near the Mayon volcano, the Philippines’ most active volcano.
Duterte ordered an investigation into quarrying operations that residents complained had led to the burial of hundreds of homes in volcanic rock and mud flows, presidential aide and senator Christopher Go told reporters.
Officials said the evacuation of more than 345,000 residents had averted more deaths.
“The goal should be zero casualties, but since people were forcibly evacuated our casualties were reduced,” Roque said.
Goni hit 2.1 million residents of Luzon, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, leaving more than 50,000 homes without power by Monday.
Strong winds and torrential rain have damaged crops worth 1.1 billion pesos ($23 million), mainly rice and corn, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.
Before Goni hit, the Philippines had been grappling with the impact of Typhoon Molave, which killed 22 people, most of whom drowned, in provinces south of Manila.
Another storm, Atsani, is gaining strength in the Pacific Ocean as it approaches the Philippines, which usually sees about 20 tropical storms every year.
Vietnam said Goni is forecast to hit its central coast on Wednesday night, dumping more heavy rain in an area where floods and landslides in the past month have already killed about 160 people, with dozens missing.