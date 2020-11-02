France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist group over defacing of Armenian memorial 

France is to ban a Turkish ultra-nationalist group known as the Grey Wolves, the interior minister said Monday, after a memorial to the mass killings of Armenians was defaced at the weekend.
The dissolution of the Grey Wolves will be put to the French cabinet on Wednesday, Gerald Darmanin told a parliamentary committee.
His announcement came after a memorial center outside Lyon to the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, regarded as genocide by Armenia, was defaced with pro-Turkish slogans including “Grey Wolves” and “RTE” in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
