NEWS
WORLD

France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist group over defacing of Armenian memorial 

A man cleans the memorial for the Armenian genocide in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon. (AFP)
AFP, Paris         Monday 02 November 2020
Text size A A A

France is to ban a Turkish ultra-nationalist group known as the Grey Wolves, the interior minister said Monday, after a memorial to the mass killings of Armenians was defaced at the weekend.

The dissolution of the Grey Wolves will be put to the French cabinet on Wednesday, Gerald Darmanin told a parliamentary committee.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His announcement came after a memorial center outside Lyon to the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, regarded as genocide by Armenia, was defaced with pro-Turkish slogans including “Grey Wolves” and “RTE” in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Read more:

Armenian memorial in France defaced with Turkish president Erdogan initials

Turkey is to blame for ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian PM

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 17:50 - GMT 14:50

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top