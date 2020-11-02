US election: From Lil Wayne to 50 Cent, here are the famous rappers who support Trump

In the final days before the US presidential election, incumbent President Donald Trump is winning the support of American rap superstars – including some who were once his most fervent critics.

On Friday, Lil Wayne became the latest rapper to endorse Trump, sharing a photo of himself with Trump in front of American flags, and saying the two “had a great meeting.”

Lil Wayne praised Trump for his work on criminal justice reform and the Trump administration’s proposed “Platinum Plan” agenda for Black Americans to be implemented during a second-term.

“[Trump] listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” wrote Lil Wayne in a tweet.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

While prominent celebrities in the US have been among the most vocal critics of Trump during his term, the Louisiana music legend is just one of many famous rappers who have recently come out in support of the current president over Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Almost all have praised the Trump administration’s criminal justice reform and “platinum plan” – while condemning Biden’s tax plan.

Lil Pump

Last week, Miami-born rapper Lil Pump shared a video of himself wearing a Trump 2020 hat on Instagram and warned that he will move out of the country if Trump is not re-elected. He also criticized Biden for his proposed tax plan.

Lil Pump is arguably most famous for his song ‘I Love It’ with Kanye West, who expressed his support for Trump back in 2016. West has since decided to run against Trump in the presidential election.

50 Cent

New York rapper 50 Cent made headlines last month for blasting Joe Biden’s tax plan and urging people to “vote for Trump.”

Under Biden’s proposed tax plan for New York City, the top tax rate would be 62 percent, which 50 Cent denounced.

“I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea,” he said in a post on Twitter.

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

However 50 has since toned down his position after receiving backlash, saying he “never liked” Donald Trump, and even weighed in on Lil Wayne’s meeting with Trump.

“Oh no Wayne, I would have never took this picture,” said 50 in response to the photo of Lil Wayne and Trump.

Waka Flocka

Hip hop star Waka Flocka – who wiped his rear end with a Donald Trump jersey at a concert in 2017 and said ‘F--- Donald Trump’ – now seems to have changed his tune.

Last month, he replied to a comment on Instagram that said people “who think Trump is a better president than Obama” are clowns.

“Guess I’m a clown,” Waka Flocka replied.

Waka Flocka Flame performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Okeechobee, Fla. (AP)

Ice Cube

Rapper Ice Cube faced backlash last month for working with the Trump administration on his plan, “Contract with Black America,” that aims to address racial inequality in the country.

After Ice Cube went on CNN to clarify his position, saying that he is not “picking” between Trump or Biden.

“I’m not on team blue, I’m not on team red. I’m an independent,” said Ice Cube.

In this June 20, 2017 photo, rapper and actor Ice Cube poses for a portrait. (AP)

He later responded to criticism from the left on Fox News, saying that Democrats “got every black celebrity…on their team, so they figured, you know, tell Cube to shut the f--- up.”

Other rappers including Cardi B, Offset, and Common have endorsed Biden.

