When can we expect US presidential election results? Political analysts weigh in

Political analysts across the aisle are divided over when the official results for the US presidential election will be announced, with some predicting the final outcome could come as early as Tuesday evening.

Democratic strategist and former Bernie Sanders campaign adviser Chuck Rocha told Al Arabiya English the results will likely be in by Wednesday night, and possibly even Tuesday night, should Trump lose battleground states Florida or North Carolina.

The 2020 presidential election is not going to be “indecisive,” according to American political commentator Angela McGlowan.

“We are going to have a decisive winner on Election Day, and I believe it will be Trump. I have been working as a political strategist for decades and the signs are there: people are going to vote their wallet and their pocketbook,” McGlowan told Al Arabiya English.

“Donald Trump has moved across political lines to give people prosperity,” she said, adding that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a less attractive candidate than former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who lost to Trump in 2016.

Envelopes containing ballots are shown at a San Francisco Department of Elections at a voting center in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP)

However, Republican strategist Brad Blakeman said the final voting results could take weeks as it will all depend on the organization and competence of the states and counties where the votes are being tabulated.

“I believe if the election is close we may not know the winner for days or weeks. Will there be lawsuits? Recounts? It’s anybody’s guess,” said Blakeman, who was a senior adviser to the Bush-Cheney campaign and former special assistant to President George W. Bush.

“The campaigns have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he added.

Over 95 million Americans out of the country’s 328 million population have already voted through mail-in ballots and early in-person voting.

Biden is ahead of Trump by 3.4 points nationally, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average, which takes into consideration the results of major US polls.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP)

The margin is similar to Clinton’s lead one day before the 2016 election, when the Real Clear Politics polling average had her 3.3 points ahead of Trump.

Clinton ended up winning the popular vote, but losing in the Electoral College.

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight, another reputable opinion polling site, projected Biden to have a 90 percent chance of winning as of Monday. The website, as a majority of other pollsters in 2016, incorrectly predicted a Trump loss at the time.

But Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell told Al Arabiya English he doesn’t invest much in the polling numbers “because people are legitimately afraid to tell someone they support Donald Trump.”

“We are going to find out where the American people really stand on Election Day. I would be shocked if Trump loses,” Caldwell, host of podcast “Outloud,” said in an interview.

“For President Trump, I think he is going to get the biggest share of the Black vote out of any Republican candidate in modern history,” he said.

President Donald Trump arriving for a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Rome, Ga. (AP)

Trump and Biden have courted Black and Latino voters in the US who could determine the fate of the badly-needed wins in battleground states, such as Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

“We’ll find out in 48 hours if we were wrong,” he added.

Meanwhile, investors and financial advisors will be tuned in, hoping for a quick result.

The longer it takes for the results to be determined, the more of a dip there could be in the stock market, several individuals who work in the industry told Al Arabiya English.

