Russia will continue working with Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said Moscow would continue working with Turkey to stop the military confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh from unravelling, the RIA news agency cited him as saying.
Russia is considering an Iranian proposal for ending the conflict in the mountain enclave between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces after three ceasefires failed to halt fighting that is now in its sixth week.
On Monday, Armenia’s prime minister called for an international investigation into the presence of “foreign mercenaries” in Nagorno-Karabakh after ethnic Armenian forces said they had captured two mercenaries from Syria.
Azerbaijian has repeatedly denied the presence of foreign combatants in the conflict zone. Its ministry of defense was not immediately available for comment.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a bitter conflict over Karabakh since Armenian separatists backed by Yerevan seized control of the mountainous province in a 1990s war that left 30,000 people dead.
The current clashes broke out on September 27 and fighting has persisted despite the repeated international attempts to secure a ceasefire.
