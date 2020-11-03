Early vote in US presidential election hits record 100 million

More than 100 million Americans cast an early vote in the 2020 presidential election ahead of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, driving what is expected to the highest turnout in modern times.



The sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many states as the number of cases continue to spike.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Temporarily unavailable: US to be largely absent from foreign affairs in coming weeks

When can we expect US presidential election results? Political analysts weigh in

US elections: Group of 33 former ambassadors to Middle East endorse Biden over Trump

Last Update: Tuesday, 03 November 2020 KSA 19:52 - GMT 16:52