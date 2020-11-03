US Elections 2020: Hillary and Bill Clinton vote for Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State under Barack Obama’s administration and the Democratic presidential nominee who lost to President Donald Trump in 2016, voted with her husband Bill Clinton for current Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven’t done so already, vote today!” Former President Bill Clinton tweeted on Tuesday.

Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven’t done so already, vote today! pic.twitter.com/49fSwmlbst — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 3, 2020

Hillary lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, a Republican whose re-election bid is facing a stiff challenge from Biden, who has been leading Trump in public opinion polls.

The ghosts of 2016 are keeping Democrats on edge, but they are hopeful that voters will make President Donald Trump the first incumbent to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Democrat Joe Biden is running significantly ahead of where Hillary Clinton was in most polls the day before the election.

