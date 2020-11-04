Ethiopia's PM Abiy accuses Tigray region of attacking government soldiers

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the regional government of Tigray of attacking federal forces stationed there, adding that the federal troops will use force to secure the nation.
“The last point of the red line has been crossed,” Abiy said in a statement on Twitter early on Wednesday.
Last week, regional representatives blocked a brigadier general sent by Abiy from taking up a post in the region.
The military officer flew on October 29 from the capital Addis Ababa to Tigray for his new assignment but returned after being informed “his appointment would not be considered legitimate”, said Getachew Reda, a senior official with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the regional ruling party.
“Any appointment or troop movement” is “totally unacceptable” at the moment because the TPLF believes Abiy no longer has a mandate for such moves, Getachew told AFP.
Wednesday, 04 November 2020